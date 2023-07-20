How doulas help with advocacy and expertise for women

Premier Doulas of Houston join Zach Lashway on KPRC 2+ Now to talk about the importance of doulas

Each year, hundreds of women die during pregnancy or within a year after giving birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause.

Sharda Warren is a mother who has suffered great loss during pregnancy.

“Well, with my second and third pregnancy, I dealt with a lot of hardships in the hospital. As far as my voice not being heard related to pain. And. And I feel like with my voice not being heard, it created some of the issues and make me lose my second and third child,” explained Warren who eventually turned to a doula.

Premier Doulas of Houston say they have seen more women of color are turning to doulas to assist them during and after pregnancy.

Warren was diagnosed with an incompetent cervix.

“I had to undergo a surgery. And as soon as I woke up from anesthesia, I was explaining to them the severe pain. But they sent me home anyway, hours later, and the same day I went to the hospital, and I wasn’t even seen. I was in there for over 8 hours. So, I feel like because they took too long to treat me, I lost my child,” explained Warren. “I felt like I was so silenced.”

Warren is not alone. Renita Burks-Green said she feels similarly to Warren: “I want this baby, but I’m scared because I may not be heard in the hospital.”

From advocacy to information, representation and expertise – these women say they find peace and protection from doulas throughout pregnancy, birth and post-partum.

Doulas do not replace doctors.

“Do not. My focus is on my client, and I leave the medical work to the doctor,” explained Keri Davis, a doula with Premier Doulas of Houston.

Davis said the need for doulas within communities of color is high: “Every day we’re getting calls, you know, in the black community, for people seeking doulas, want to know about what we do, what we offer and how we can support them. Like every day, I would say every day.”

Davis explained the need among moms and expecting moms in Houston do not have support from other female figures. “We’ve seen that a lot of people are brought here do to work. They don’t have family around.”

“I think any marginalized community is going to really benefit from somebody being the eyes and ears,” said Alex Tran, a doula with Premier Doulas of Houston. “So when people are looking for a doula, especially going through the process of birth, they’re looking for somebody who has seen a lot of births, but not necessarily coming from a medicalized or a that lens. I was trained in the process of fertility and supporting people going through that process and what that looks like… 00:32:50;00 And then also postpartum as we transition home and get into the nitty gritty of having a newborn in your house clients.”

Tran said the relationship with doulas and doctors can vary: “A lot of doctors are very open to having a doula in the room. But like any industry, there are going to be people who are a little bit more resistant.”

A common misconception with doulas is the woman must give birth at home or a birthing center. Not true, women can deliver at hospitals. Also, men can be doulas. Again, it comes down to preference and making sure the entire family is prepared and confident in this new phase.

Doulas can be common among first time moms and again, women who do identify they need more for future pregnancies based on past experiences.

The difference between a doula and a midwife is a midwife provides medical care, doulas provide emotional, informational and physical support.

The cost associated with doula services vary.