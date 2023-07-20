Fort Bend County Judge KP George attends White House for post-COVID-19 initiatives across Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fort Bend County Judge KP George participated in the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Texas,” held at the White House.

The event, co-hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement, brought together a select group of over 50 state and local elected officials and community leaders from across Texas.

According to a news release from the county, the invitation signified the “exceptional leadership and accomplishments” of George in Fort Bend County.

“As a representative of the community, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to public service and delivering positive outcomes for the people he serves,” the release said. “The event aimed to highlight the efforts of state, local, and Tribal leaders who are actively collaborating with the Biden-Harris Administration to make tangible improvements in their respective communities.”

The Biden administration recognized George’s initiatives, post-COVID-19, with the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

During the event, George had the opportunity to share updates on the county, from the $157 million ARPA funds provided to the county with over $112 million committed to various projects that include:

Infrastructure/water/sewer projects

Capital improvement projects

Economic development and recovery

Economic relief to residents and businesses

Small business programs

Nonprofit Assistance Grants

Highlights reportedly included the nearly $20 million provided in non-profit assistance grants that are intended to strengthen under-resourced communities, provide affordable housing options, education, and revitalization efforts.

George said the small business programs in Fort Bend County have provided emergency assistance to more than 2,750 businesses and have distributed over $20 million for small business programs through ARPA funds with over $1.2 million committed to the Small Business Accelerator Program that served as a mentor program for minority and women-owned small businesses.

In addition, under the Biden-Harris Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), county officials said they have invested in various infrastructure projects, including:

Utilized up to $25 million for road and bridge improvements

Creating - Green Space with the FM 762/Tenth Street extension

$6 million to 5th Street Storm and Drinking Water projects

$6 million to Waste Water Treatment Plant in Kendelton

Broad Band Expansion, and

The $17 million Big Creek Watershed project to improve water quality by “characterizing, identifying bacteria sources, and developing a TMDL (Total Maximum Daily Load) for the watershed.”

“This event served as a platform for our state and local leaders to engage with each other to exchange ideas, and share insights into the strategies and achievements across the state,” stated Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “It was a collaborative environment where innovative approaches to common challenges were shared and celebrated.”