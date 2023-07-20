Call for federal probe issued following DPS Texas-Mexico ‘inhumane’ border allegations

HOUSTON – The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus released a letter Wednesday that shares a request for the Department of Homeland Security to conduct a formal investigation into the allegations made against the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Here is the text of the letter:

Dear Secretary Mayorkas:

The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus respectfully requests the Department of Homeland Security investigate the disturbing allegations of practices taking place along the Texas-Mexico border. As reported by the Houston Chronicle and others, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper has stated migrants are being forced into dangerous, life-threatening situations along the border near Eagle Pass where the state has installed miles of razor wire and buoys along the Rio Grande. Allegations include the following:

• A 19-year-old woman caught in the razor wire while experiencing a miscarriage;

• A four-year-old girl who fainted from heat exhaustion after she tried to pass through the razor wire but was pushed back by Texas National Guard soldiers;

• A 15-year-old boy whose father had to carry him out of the river after he broke his leg trying to get around the razor wire;

• A man suffering from lacerations after attempting to rescue his child trapped in the water by a razor-covered barrel;

• A mother and her two children who drowned trying to get around the buoys;

• A group of 120 migrants, including young children and nursing babies, pushed back into the river by DPS troopers; and

• A directive to deny migrants water despite record-breaking temperatures.

According to additional news reports, U.S. Border Patrol has had difficulty reaching migrants at high risk of drowning and dealt with at least seven medical emergencies in early July because of the razor wire and buoys deployed as part of Operation Lone Star. The latest reports also indicate some razor wire has been installed on private property despite the owner’s objections.

If true, these practices are immoral and an unconscionable deprivation of basic human rights. They also pose serious violations of international laws and treaties as well as federal and state laws.

Under the U.S. Constitution, the federal government has clear jurisdiction and authority over border security and immigration matters. As the Secretary of Homeland Security, we implore you to promptly investigate these allegations and take any necessary action. We can safeguard our border from criminal threats without endangering the lives of those whose only intent is to seek a better life for themselves and their children free from violence and abject poverty. As a nation that prides itself as a beacon of freedom, hope and opportunity, we can and must do better.

Sincerely,

Carol Alvarado

Nathan Johnson

John Whitmire

Judith Zaffirini

Royce West

Juan Hinojosa

José Menéndez

Borris Miles

Sarah Eckhardt

Roland Gutierrez

César Blanco

Morgan LaMantia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Tuesday refuting the allegations made in the Houston Chronicle report.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott issues joint response in wake of report alleging ‘inhumane’ practices at Mexico-Texas border