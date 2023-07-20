98º

4 to 5 acres burn in grass fire in Morton Ranch area of west Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County ESD 48 said a grass fire in the Morton Ranch area is currently under control after approximately four or five acres burned Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported by citizens around 2 p.m.

ESD 48 said the fire is under control and crews are working to put out several hot spots that remain.

The Katy Fire Department, Westlake Volunteer Fire Department, Cy-Fair Fire Department, and the Texas Forestry Service all responded as mutual aid.

Crews set up operations to protect homes just west of the fire, but said they didn’t end up needing it.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

