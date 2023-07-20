2 dead, 2 hurt after shootout possibly involving narcotics at SE Houston neighborhood

Two men are dead and two others are hurt after a shootout took place in the middle of a southeast Houston neighborhood late Wednesday, Houston police said.

HOUSTON – Two men are dead and two others are hurt after a shootout took place in the middle of a southeast Houston neighborhood late Wednesday, Houston police said.

It happened at around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Luce Street near Nunn Street.

Police said officers received multiple calls in regards to a shooting. When they arrived shortly after, they found a masked man dead in the driveway outside of the home.

As officers went inside the home, they found two other men with gunshot wounds, including another victim dead.

Later, officers moved to another home located behind the initial scene on Nunn Street, where a fourth victim with a gunshot wound was found.

The two surviving victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said the shootout may have been narcotics-related after police said they found some “in plain view” along with shell casings inside the home.

Police said it’s unclear if more than one suspects are involved.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.