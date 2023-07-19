Who killed Evan Toya? Police searching for gunman who shot man to death in south Houston back in May

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Evan Toya was shot and killed in the 12500 block of S. Green Dr. in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a man in south Houston in May.

On Thursday, May 4, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of S. Green Dr. around 1:50 a.m.

Officers said they found Evan Toya shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.