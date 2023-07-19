97º

Online predators are targeting teens for sextortion on a new social app

Wizz, an app that offers to connect young people of similar ages, has spurred its own niche of internet content. But child safety watchdogs warn that’s led to sextortion.

Khadijah Khogeer, NBC NEWS

Tags: sextortion, social app, Online predators, Wizz

A Tinder-like app popular among teenagers and young adults has allegedly been used to extort users by tricking them into sending sexually explicit photos, a problem that internet safety watchdogs say is indicative of the challenges of keeping young people safe on social media.

The app, Wizz, allows users to scroll through profiles that show a person’s picture, first name, age, state and zodiac sign. Wizz advertises the app as a “safe space” to meet new friends and allows users as young as 13 to join and connect with users of a similar age.

Its basic functionality resembles popular dating apps. When users open the app, they are presented with another person’s profile. They can then choose to send that person a message in the app’s chat function or swipe left to see a new profile.

