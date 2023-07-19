‘Love Island USA’ auditions in Austin: Here’s how to take part

AUSTIN, Texas – Peacock is giving Austin-based “Love Island USA” fans a chance to see if they can be the next bombshell entering the villa.

Peacock is bringing a mobile Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up to Austin this Saturday, July 22, at 75 Rainey Street in the parking lot, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants must be 18 years or older and have a physical I.D. on hand. All participants will be asked to provide additional information on-site.

"Love Island USA" auditions in Austin, Texas (Peacock)

Past Islander Deborah Chubb “Deb” will be in attendance.

The interactive activation will give fans the opportunity to interview for “Love Island USA” in-person. The interactive activation will give guests the chance to film an audition tape in person. People who audition have the opportunity to share their spiciest dating stories and take fresh audition photos. “Love Island USA” host Sarah Hyland will have a voiceover as part of the video taken as well.