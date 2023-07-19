City of Pasadena continues to monitor rat infestation at home, homeowner cited three times since problem first reported

PASADENA, Texas – The City of Pasadena continues to monitor a rat infestation at a home near the intersection of Parkview Drive and Thistledown Drive.

City officials told KPRC the health department and animal control have visited the home 11 times in the past few weeks.

City officials said the health department also contracted a wildlife specialist to trap, bait and set up cameras to monitor and get rid of the rats but neighbors said it’s not enough.

“We see more,” said neighbor Brenda King.

A city spokesman added that the homeowner has been cited three times since the problem was first reported in mid-June.

They said he was cited once by the health department for rodent control and twice by animal control for violating a city ordinance that limits the number of cats pet owners can have.

Six cats have been removed so far, 19 more remain at the home.

The homeowner Vichien Kittiwanich claims he is cooperating with city officials.

“They come her every day to check the traps and have them relocated, have them sterilized and release them humanely,” Kittiwanich said.

The health department said they plan to be back out at the home later this week.