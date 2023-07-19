CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robber forces fast food employees into freezer at gunpoint in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department officers are looking for a robber who herded fast food restaurant employees into a freezer while he robbed the north Houston eatery.

The robbery happened Monday in the 5300 block of North Freeway at around 10 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the restaurant holding a gun and then approaching employees as they were getting ready for the day.

As the robber found the employees, he pointed the gun at them while demanding their stuff. Cameras showed the suspect pushing the group of employees toward another room, which appeared to be the freezer.

The suspect rummaged through papers and items at an office and inside a closet, according to surveillance video. Police did not say what exactly was taken.

Police said he fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

Officers describe the suspect as 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet in height, and was last seen wearing a black mask, tan pants, and a “Yellowstone” pullover.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.