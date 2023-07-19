Carlee Russell update: Before she went missing, police say she searched Amber Alerts and the movie ‘Taken’

Police said Wednesday they’ve been unable to verify initial statements made by Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who disappeared last week after saying she saw a toddler walking on the interstate.

But officials did say that before she went missing, she made internet searches about paying for Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without getting caught and the movie “Taken.”

Police said Russell told them she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck and taken to a home where a man and woman told her to get undressed, then took photos of her.

