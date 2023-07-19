96º

Carlee Russell update: Before she went missing, police say she searched Amber Alerts and the movie ‘Taken’

Police in Hoover, a city of around 92,000 south of Birmingham, have been investigating the disappearance of the 25-year-old nursing student, who returned home two days after she went missing.

Carlee Russell (CNN)

Police said Wednesday they’ve been unable to verify initial statements made by Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who disappeared last week after saying she saw a toddler walking on the interstate.

But officials did say that before she went missing, she made internet searches about paying for Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without getting caught and the movie “Taken.”

Police said Russell told them she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck and taken to a home where a man and woman told her to get undressed, then took photos of her.

