4 more Northwestern former football players say they experienced ‘ritualized hazing’ after lawsuit filed by other alum

Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Four more former Northwestern football players came forward on Wednesday to claim they were also subjected to “extreme ritualized sexual” hazing while at the prestigious Big Ten school.

The new allegations came one day after the first lawsuit was filed by an anonymous former Wildcats player, whose civil complaint went into excruciating detail about hazing carried out within Northwestern’s football program.

“The university and the football program has let us down. That’s why we’re here today,” former player Lloyd Yates told reporters in Chicago, standing alongside other Wildcats football alum, Warren Miles-Long, Simba Short and Tom Carnifax.

