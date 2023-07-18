VIDEO: Man threatens employee while stealing T-shirts, pair of shoes from department store in Memorial City

Houston police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a shirt and a pair of shoes at a department store in Memorial City Mall.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, reportedly a male 25 to 30 years of age, removing a pair of sneakers from a shoebox and then placing them in a shopping bag he brought into the store.

When approached by an employee that witnessed him attempting to steal the merchandise, police said the man claimed to have a gun. He fled the scene with the unpaid merchandise.

Police added that prior to this, the suspect had also concealed a shirt underneath his own clothing while walking around the store.

The suspect is described as 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9, weighing 200 to 230 pounds with tattoos on both arms. He was also last seen wearing a Houston Astros hat and T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.