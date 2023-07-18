Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy from Tyler last seen Friday

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy named Jamar Ross from Tyler, Texas, who was last seen on Friday, the Tyler Police Department said.

TYLER, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Tyler, Texas, who was last seen on Friday, the Tyler Police Department said.

Officers said Jamar Ross was last seen in the 800 block of W. Mims St. at around 1:34 p.m.

Jamar is believed to be with Tarhondia Jackson, 26. According to police, it is not known what the child and woman were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Anyone with information on Ross and Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.