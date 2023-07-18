97º

LIVE

Texas

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy from Tyler last seen Friday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tyler, AMBER Alert, Missing Child
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy named Jamar Ross from Tyler, Texas, who was last seen on Friday, the Tyler Police Department said. (AMBER Alert)

TYLER, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Tyler, Texas, who was last seen on Friday, the Tyler Police Department said.

Officers said Jamar Ross was last seen in the 800 block of W. Mims St. at around 1:34 p.m.

Jamar is believed to be with Tarhondia Jackson, 26. According to police, it is not known what the child and woman were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Jamar is believed to be with Tarhondia Jackson, 26. According to police, it is not known what the child and woman were wearing at the time of their disappearance. (AMBER Alert)

Anyone with information on Ross and Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email