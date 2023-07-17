‘No kids, please’: Typhoon Texas hosts 21+ ‘Grown-Up Getaway’

Typhoon Texas, as seen with its slides lit for a special occasion.

KATY, Texas – Looking for a way to avoid children but still enjoy fun games and attractions? Typhoon Texas announced it will open exclusively for those 21 years old and up on Friday night.

The waterpark will host “Grown-Up Getaway” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. where adults can enjoy its attractions, fun games and an evening comedy show.

Tickets will be available for purchase for $29.99 per person and can be bought online at www.TyphoonTexas.com or at the Typhoon Texas ticket window. Each purchased ticket includes a choice of three-piece chicken finger or burger basket. Government-issued ID is required at entry.

What to expect

Without waiting in a long line full of children, adults can enjoy the waterpark’s high-speed tube and raft slides, free-fall body slides, Texas-sized wave pool and winding lazy river.

Guests can also participate in the waterpark’s version of the Newlywed Game where couples can compete to see who knows more about their significant others.

An evening comedy show starts at 8 p.m.

Like all Typhoon Texas events, Grown-Up Getaway is free for season pass holders 21+, according to the release. Season pass holders can add a meal band for $10 at the ticket window.