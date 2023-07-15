Woman accused of impersonating Houston lawyer, scamming people out of thousands of dollars

HOUSTON – A Houston-based attorney is sharing her story after she said a woman with no law background or license stole her name and posed as a family law attorney, scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

Houston attorney Amber Morrison was first tipped off back in 2017. Someone reached out via Facebook and said a woman was pretending to be her, practicing family law under her name.

“Apparently, it is my understanding that she legally changed her name to Amber Morrison,” she said.

The real Amber Morrison filed a grievance with the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee and things quieted down. Fast forward three years to 2020 and alleged victims came out of the woodwork. The fake attorney, reportedly taking on family law cases with Amber’s bar number, stole thousands of dollars from unsuspecting clients who would then call the real Amber Morrison demanding an update on their cases.

“I’d have to talk them down and say look I’m not the one you’re angry with because I’m not representing you, you’ve been scammed,” Morrison said.

Alleged victims are spread across Michigan and Texas, including at least two in Galveston County.

“When the fake Amber got in touch me, I thought thank you God, somebody was actually going to help me, but instead she joined in and scammed me for money,” one of the alleged victims said.

The accused imposter was arrested by police in Killeen earlier this year, charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information. She’s made bail and is now awaiting a court date.

“Its taken so long for this to come to a head, I’m terrified when this goes live how many victims we might get,” Morrison said.

The defendant will appear before a judge next week in Bell County. Amber said it’s important to know you can easily avoid being scammed when selecting an attorney. You can go to the State Bar website, search your lawyer’s name, and look to see if they are active.