HOUSTON – A 75-year-old man has been reported missing in south Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, 75-year-old Willie Hall was last seen Saturday leaving his home in the 4100 block of Kewanee Street.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and burgundy shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or HPD’s Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840.