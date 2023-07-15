Dog rescued from north Harris County mobile home fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Klein Fire Department said a dog was rescued from a mobile home fire in north Harris County Saturday.

According to the department, they received notice of a structure fire at the Pinewood Place mobile home park at approximately 12:22 p.m. Saturday.

Department engine 35 was the first to arrive on scene.

There was visible smoke from the eaves and fire coming from the windows of the mobile home, the fire department said.

They said one dog was rescued from the mobile home and recovered after a lot of smoke inhalation.