6-year-old dies after being found unresponsive inside vehicle in Richmond

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Texas – Richmond police said a 6-year-old has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle Friday.

According to police, shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Douglas Street.

Police said the family of the child had noticed him missing and discovered him in a family vehicle unresponsive.

Family members took the 6-year-old to the Oak Bend Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Richmond police are currently investigating the incident.

