2 arrested after meth, gun, over $6K seized during Pearland search warrant execution

PEARLAND, Texas – Two people have been arrested and charged after a search warrant execution in Pearland ended with the discovery and seizure of methamphetamine, a handgun, and over $6,000 in currency.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force along with the assistance of the Pearland Police Department and HSI Galveston Office, obtained a search warrant for a home in the 3800 block Lancer Circle.

A team made entry through the front door of the home without incident and secured all suspects inside the home. After the home was secured, Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force investigators found Franco Lee and Latarshia Flowers inside the home.

A search was then conducted inside the home. During the search, a large cardboard box containing 10 individual bags of methamphetamine was found inside the attached garage. Investigators also found a Glock handgun in the master bedroom of the home along with approximately $6,871. Investigators collected the handgun and seized the currency.

Franco Lee and Latarshia Flowers were transported to the Brazoria County Jail where they were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Lee was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.