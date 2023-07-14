Pink Bows Safe Space Tents: A place to take a mental break during live events

HOUSTON – The Pink Bows Foundation is launching a one-of-a-kind safety initiative for events that draw large crowds.

Pink Bows was founded by the family of Madison Dubiski, one of the 10 people killed in a crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld Festival

“Our mission is to heighten security protocols at major events,” said Pink Bows Foundation President Peter Remington. “To make sure everything is being done properly as far as security is concerned,” he said.

Pink Bows Safe Spaces are designed to provide a safe environment, with mental health experts on hand, for people feeling overwhelmed at a noisy or crowded event.

“We had the ten victims that lost their lives [at Astroworld] but there is another few thousand victims that experienced the crowd crush,” Remington said. “That will stay with them forever,” he said on KPRC 2+ Now.

The first Safe Space will be deployed at the Bubble Run 5k in Houston.

The event is Saturday, July 15. Registration opens at 6 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m.

The run is happening at Three Palms Action Sports Park, located at 15100 Interstate 45 S, Conroe.