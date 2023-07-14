Man, woman dead after ‘several’ suspects fire shots into truck at north Houston apartment complex

A man and woman are dead after a shooting at a north Houston apartment complex Thursday.

Houston police said officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex located in the 7300 block of Jensen Drive.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, when officers arrived, they found a private vehicle trying to take a woman to a hospital. The people driving the vehicle stopped and requested aid from the Houston Fire Department, whom had also arrived at the location, but the woman died at the scene.

Crowson said a short time later, officers learned another victim, a man, had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. The man died at the hospital.

Crowson said witnesses told officers that the two had been in a pickup truck which had turned into the complex and were followed by a red Nissan. Witnesses said two or three suspects exited the Nissan and fired shots into the truck before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are en route to the scene to speak with witnesses and look for video surveillance.