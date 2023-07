An 18-wheeler crash caused major traffic during rush hour Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 East, according to Houston TranStar.

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler crash caused major traffic during rush hour Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 East, according to Houston TranStar.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. and closed all eastbound lanes on IH-10, just before Federal Road.

According to the Houston Fire Rescue, a crew was called to the scene due to a hazmat spill during the crash. The chemical spilled has not been disclosed.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.