PHOTOS: Massive flames spotted in Brazoria County

Massive flames were spotted in Brazoria Thursday.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Massive flames were spotted in Brazoria Thursday.

Sky 2 was over the scene. See the images below:

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

Massive flames spotted near Chocolate Bayou in Santa Fe (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 reached out to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office to find out what’s burning. We are awaiting a response.