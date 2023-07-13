PHOTOS: Massive flames spotted in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Massive flames were spotted in Brazoria Thursday.
Sky 2 was over the scene. See the images below:
KPRC 2 reached out to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office to find out what’s burning. We are awaiting a response.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Massive flames were spotted in Brazoria Thursday.
Sky 2 was over the scene. See the images below:
KPRC 2 reached out to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office to find out what’s burning. We are awaiting a response.
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.