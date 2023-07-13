Packing for your trip: 5 ways to condense it all, stay organized

HOUSTON – Hey there H-Town,

It’s been a steady week in the traffic department. As many people continue to travel this summer, I thought it would be a great time to share a few packing tips!

We all know the cost of luggage tends to add up. With clothes, shoes, electronics, and personal care items, sometimes it is hard to avoid bringing an extra suitcase. My personal struggle is leaving room for makeup and hair products. I’ll typically just bring an additional bag to store the items in.

If that’s something you wrestle with, there are ways you can condense your items and stay organized! Here are my top five tips:

Place heavy items on the bottom Roll all clothing Separate liquids Bring a laundry bag Pack a foldable tote

You can start by putting the heavier items like your shoes at the bottom of your bag. When it comes to clothes, my best advice is to roll them. It will save you space and prevent creasing. Be sure to organize your liquids in a plastic bag to catch spilling. Bring a small laundry bag to separate dirty clothes while away. Finally, be sure to pack a foldable tote bag to bring back souvenirs.

Have a great weekend,

Justina Latimer