HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Kuykendahl Road are shut down at York Creek after a major crash Thursday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, it happened in the 14000 block of Kuykendahl Road. One of the vehicles is fully engulfed. EMS and the Little York Fire Department are on scene.

Centerpoint Energy is also en route due to a powerline pole cut in half and impeding the roadway.

Seek alternate routes if possible.