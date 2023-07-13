Looking to save money? You might qualify for free weatherization updates for your home

HOUSTON – We are always looking for ways to save you money. The Texas summer heat means you are probably using more electricity to cool off your home. Viewer Don Conger emailed Investigator Amy Davis and said his utility bills are sky-high. He’s looking for a company that will do a home energy audit to show him things he can do in his home to conserve electricity.

Years ago, at the beginning of electric deregulation in Texas and before, electric companies would provide home energy audits as a free service. They just don’t do that anymore. One insider told us it’s really not advantageous for a retail electric provider to show you how to use less electricity.

CenterPoint does have a weatherization assistance program for low-income households that offers free audits.

You qualify if your home is at least 16 years old and you receive some form of public assistance (Medicare is one of them). This may be helpful for older homeowners.

CenterPoint says homes must be in a good state of repair to perform the energy audit. Homes with sheetrock damage, foundation, or plumbing issues may not qualify for the program. The energy audit may qualify you for the following weatherization upgrades:

Air infiltration (caulking and sealing exterior penetrations in your home)

HVAC tune-ups or upgrades

Low-flow showerheads

Water heater pipe insulation

Solar screens (on the south and west-facing windows)

LED lighting

Ceiling or wall insulation

You have to fill out an online form and CenterPoint will get back to you within three days.