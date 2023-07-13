‘Gold Rush: White Water’ star ‘Dakota’ Fred Hurt dies at 80

“Dakota” Fred Hurt, face of “Gold Rush: White Water” reality show, has died, family announced Tuesday. He was 80 years old.

Hurt’s family announced his passing in a statement on his Facebook page. His death comes after it was revealed in a press release he was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer back in March.

Hurt’s colleagues took to Instagram to express their condolences in a post reading, “His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him.”

Hurt gained popularity after starring in Discovery TV’s reality show “Gold Rush”’s debut season. The series follows miners in the hunt for gold in the Yukon region. Hurt was featured in many spin-offs of the show, eventually starring alongside his son, Dustin Hurt, in “Gold Rush: White Water.”