Galveston police find man with multiple gunshot wounds during traffic stop

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police conducting a traffic stop on two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed found the driver of one of the vehicles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday.

According to police, at approximately 1:58 a.m. Thursday, officers saw two vehicles, a white Pontiac sedan and a white Toyota pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the 5700 block of Seawall Blvd. Officers were able to catch up to the vehicles and conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Seawall Blvd. The officers were able to stop the Pontiac, however, the Toyota turned off and fled the scene.

Police said during the stop, officers found the driver of the Pontiac suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS along with the Galveston Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the man to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment. He is listed as being in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

A description was given of the Toyota truck and officers located it in the 3900 block of Ave S. A traffic stop was made on the truck and the man who was driving it along with a female passenger were detained.

The shooting remains under investigation and a motive is currently unknown. The involved vehicles were towed as evidence. No arrests have been made at this time pending further investigation.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call Galveston police at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.