UH to make debut for first time at Big 12 football news conference

Football season is around the corner and media day has arrived for the University of Houston Coogs to participate in their first one as members of the Big 12.

The conference was held in Arlington at the AT&T Stadium Wednesday.

UH Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen said it’s been a lot of work transitioning from the AAC to now life in the Big 12.

“It’s challenging but it’s rewarding,” Holgorsen said. “So, you know I’ve done my research and history of the whole thing. I’ve been in this conference for almost 20 years, so I know what it is and I know where we’re going. I know how rewarding this is for the University of Houston, 30 plus years ago, it didn’t happen and it should have happened.”

He said he is excited about the new season.

The Big 12 conference opener is set for Sept. 16 when they host TCU at TDECU Stadium.