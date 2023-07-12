Legionella outbreak reported at Fulshear facility; lawsuit filed after woman’s death

FULSHEAR, Texas – The family of a Fulshear woman who allegedly died after contracting Legionnaires’ disease has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Bonterra at Cross Creek Ranch Community Association and several other entities believed to be associated with overseeing the facilities at the Bonterra Clubhouse.

“There are a couple goals with the lawsuit. The first is to get answers for the family because they want to know how this happened,” said Attorney Jory Lange.

Lange claimed the victim, Antoinette Marinchak, 76, became sick around June 12 and died at the hospital on June 28 after contracting Legionnaires’ disease while using the facilities at the Bonterra Club House.

“The Bonterra community has a clubhouse that has a pool and she spent lots of time at the clubhouse because it’s kind of the social hub of the community,” Lange said.

KPRC 2 reached out to several entities allegedly associated with the clubhouse, including the Bonterra Homeowners Association, C.I.A. Services Inc. and the Johnson Development Corp. but only heard back from one.

In a statement, the Johnson Development Corp. said:

“Here at Johnson Development Corp., we were saddened to learn of Ms. Marinchak’s death. We are aware of the Legionella bacteria outbreak and have also received a copy of the new lawsuit naming The Johnson Development Corp. as a defendant. We are investigating the facts since The Johnson Development Corp. does not own or operate the Bonterra community, including the clubhouse which was sold to a third party builder/developer. We will comply with any requests made to Johnson Development by the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Department.”

Meanwhile, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services (FBCHHS) is continuing its investigation into the outbreak.

According to FBCHHS, they were notified of a potential outbreak on June 22 in the Bonterra Community and began an active investigation. There are currently four confirmed cases and five probable cases of Legionnaires they believe are linked to people who have used the facilities at the Bonterra Clubhouse.

FBCHHS told KPRC 2 at least one of those victims has died but was unable to confirm a cause of death until an epidemiology report is complete.

“The Bonterra Clubhouse facilities will remain closed while the on-site inspections and investigations continue in order to mitigate potential health risks associated with this localized outbreak,” FBCHHS said.

Signs and symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease can include cough, muscle aches, fever, shortness of breath, and headache.

“We urge residents who may feel ill with any of the symptoms consistent with legionellosis, to please consult a health care provider immediately and provide them with the information regarding the exposure so they will test appropriately,” FBCHHS said.