Houston entity wins $1 million prize from Texas Lottery

HOUSTON – A Houston entity won $1 million from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria, the Texas Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Dee Moe’s Best Buddies, LLC took home the big prize. The ticket was bought at an H-E-B store at 1701 West Alabama Street. The person who claimed the money decided to remain anonymous.

There are 10 total top prizes for the game, and this was the first one to be announced. The sum of all the prizes for this game is more than $378.2 million.

Your chances of winning a Loteria prize are one in 3.29. This also applies for break-even prizes.

The Texas Lottery was started in 1992. It has raised $37.1 billion in revenue for the state and provided $31.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund to benefit public education.