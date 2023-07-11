Hitchcock man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison threatened to kill self if underage relative ended relationship

HITCHCOCK, Texas – A 55-year-old Hitchcock resident has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes, including child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Luke Allen Gregory pleaded guilty for sexual exploitation of child, receipt and possession of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a minor on July 7, 2022. After the completion of his sentence, he will be ordered to serve the rest of his life on probation and have to register as a sex offender.

During the sentencing, the court heard how Gregory manipulated the minor victim by threatening to kill himself and his daughter when she tried to end the relationship. He had also sent a photo with a gun to his head.

“Gregory manipulated a minor for the purpose of his deviant sexual desire,” said Hamdani. “To make it even worse, that young female was a relative. If he could do that, he is capable of so much more. Thankfully, the sentence imposed today will eliminate that possibility of danger to our kids. Gregory’s actions also serve as a reminder to us as parents to be diligent in monitoring our children’s social media activity.”

Gregory came to the attention of law enforcement in October 2019. Facebook reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was utilizing their social media platform to entice a minor to produce and distribute files depicting child pornography. The investigation revealed Gregory owned that account. On Oct. 10, 2019, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Gregory’s residence in Hitchcock.

Law enforcement seized his electronic devices, including his cell phone. Multiple images of the minor displaying her private parts were located on the phone.

Gregory admitted he had been texting and engaging in sexual conversations with a minor female, whom he knew had just turned 16 years old and was a relative. Gregory stated that the two of them had exchanged nude images of each other.

The victim also admitted the relationship to authorities and told them that Gregory had gotten her name tattooed on his right thigh.

Gregory will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Homeland Security Investigations – Galveston, Pearland Police Department and the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children task force conducted the investigation.