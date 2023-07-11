Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence shortened by 2 years

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood-testing lab Theranos, appears to have had her prison sentence shortened by roughly two years, according to federal records.
Holmes, 39, reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas on May 30 to begin serving an 11-year and 3-month sentence for her role in wire fraud at the now-defunct company.
An update to her inmate details on the website of the Bureau of Prisons listed her expected release date as Dec. 29, 2032. That means she would be released roughly two years ahead of schedule.
