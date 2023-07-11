Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence shortened by 2 years

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. On Monday, April 10, Holmes was rebuffed in her attempt to stay out of federal prison while she appeals her conviction for the fraud she committed while overseeing a blood-testing scam that exposed Silicon Valley’s dark side. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood-testing lab Theranos, appears to have had her prison sentence shortened by roughly two years, according to federal records.

Holmes, 39, reported to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas on May 30 to begin serving an 11-year and 3-month sentence for her role in wire fraud at the now-defunct company.

An update to her inmate details on the website of the Bureau of Prisons listed her expected release date as Dec. 29, 2032. That means she would be released roughly two years ahead of schedule.

