81-year-old Houstonian DeEtte Sauer heads to Senior Nationals for swimming after setting gold medal record in 2022

HOUSTON – Every morning by 5:15 a.m. DeEtte Sauer’s second home is the Memorial Athletic Club and Aquatic Center in the Houston-area. She is there in the pool putting in the work and very little keeps her away.

This week Sauer, 81, leaves for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to compete in the Senior Nationals for swimming. In 2022, she set a record at nationals by winning eight gold medals and looks to top that count this year.

Sauer was late to the sports not diving in until the age of 58, and now, she is still going strong.

Not only is DeEtte dedicated to the sport, she is also a high level competitor previously holding a number one world ranking and national ranking in the breaststroke. She loves to swim competitively and more importantly enjoys the benefits and message she can deliver.

Her message is simple: Being athletic in your eighties is very attainable.