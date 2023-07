HOUSTON – A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck by an 18-wheeler in east Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of N. Wayside Drive near Green River Drive at around 2 p.m.

According to HPD, the pedestrian was already dead when authorities arrived at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police have not provided additional details at this time.