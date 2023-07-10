91º

Fort Bend County authorities discuss operation aimed at arresting gang members

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Fort Bend County DA: ‘Gangs have targeted our communities, and we have targeted gangs’

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference on Monday about Operation Hawthorne, which focused on arresting gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Several agencies were involved in this initiative such as the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement.

Watch in the video player above. We’ll have an update on this story as the news conference is held and after it concludes. Be sure to watch and come back for the latest information. Do you have any questions for authorities? Let us know in the comments and we could ask them for you.

