Fort Bend County authorities discuss operation aimed at arresting gang members

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference on Monday about Operation Hawthorne, which focused on arresting gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Several agencies were involved in this initiative such as the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement.

