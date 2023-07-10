83º

Man in stolen car killed after crashing into tree

A juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – One man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harris County Monday after driving a stolen car into a tree.

A passenger, a juvenile, was transported to an area hospital. The passenger was armed and will be charged and booked into the Harris County Detention Center after he is released from the hospital, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

The accident occurred in the 100 block of N Sam Houston Parkway E and the Beltway 8 eastbound Greenspoint exit ramp.

Authorities said the pair in the stolen car were believed to be speeding. An investigation is ongoing.

