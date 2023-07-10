Hit-and-run suspect flees from crash, found in woman’s backyard with crystal meth, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man was faced with multiple charges following a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Spring, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road to the hit-and-run crash where a witness said the at-fault driver abandoned the vehicle in the median and fled on foot.

During the investigation, a resident in Postwood Glen told deputies that there was a man in her backyard. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Ricky Everett, who is the registered owner of the wrecked vehicle, was arrested.

At the time of Everett’s arrest, deputies said he was in possession of 5.65 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Another witness came forward to inform officers they saw Everett drive his vehicle through the Pundt Park Gate entrance at 4129 Spring Creek Drive and damaged the entrance gates.

Everett was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $30,000.