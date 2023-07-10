Harry Styles hit in the face by object thrown from crowd at Vienna concert

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Harry Styles performs live on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A flying object appeared to hit Harry Styles in the face onstage during a concert July 8, the latest in a series of incidents where stage performers have been struck by things thrown at them from the crowd.

According to videos shared by attendees from the Vienna, Austria, concert, Styles was strolling up the stage catwalk and waving to fans when he was struck by something and recoiled. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer brought his hand to his eye and paused on the steps before continuing to walk offstage, still covering his face.

It’s unclear what the object was or the origin of it. TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Styles, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

