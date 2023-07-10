‘Deplorable conditions’: Dogs dumped in front of two north Harris County fire stations

Authorities are looking for the people responsible for dumping dogs in front of two north Harris County fire stations Sunday.

The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department said an animal cruelty report has been filed after several dogs were found dumped and left in what they said were deplorable conditions at Station 42 in Bammel Oaks Estates in north Harris County.

The department shared photos on Facebook of the dogs.

“Good thing for them, we’re animal lovers and we took them in. They have been fed, watered, and even given baths,” the department said.

The animal cruelty report is being filed with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Office.

In another incident, the Champions Emergency Services District said a person dumped two dogs in a cage with no water in the sun in front of Fire Station 11 on Champion Forest Drive.

They shared surveillance footage of the person in question. They ask if anyone recognizes them to call police.

It is not known whether the two incidents are connected, but the Champions Emergency Services District said the authorities at both stations compared the dogs and they appear to be of the same breed.

The dogs are now at the SPCA.