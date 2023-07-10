Crying 6-year-old found outside his home after being left alone; mother charged

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged after her 6-year-old son was found outside of their home in the middle of the night on Sunday, according to the deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Erika Williams, 34, was charged with child abandonment with intent to return.

Deputies responded to the home, located in the 18100 block of Enchanted Rock Trail, after witnesses heard loud crying at 5:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found the child standing on the sidewalk.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the child was alone inside the home and his mother was identified as Williams.

When deputies called Williams, she told them she was nearby and would return, which was 15 minutes later. When Williams arrived, deputies said she showed multiple signs of intoxication.

Child Protective Service was called and advised about the facts of this case.

The child was released to another family member who arrived at the home and Williams was arrested.

She was booked into the Harris County Jail and her bond was set at $2,000.