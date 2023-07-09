Residents near downtown area experiencing low water pressure due to water main break

HOUSTON – Residents near downtown Houston are experiencing low water pressure due to a water main break along the intersection of Houston Avenue and Spring Streets.

The water main break was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday. However, residents tell KPRC 2 that water pressure hasn’t been normal for weeks.

Officials with Houston Public Works said crews are aware and they’re fixing the issue at this time, however, repairs may take longer than usual.

Customers in the area have not lost water service at this time.

“So it started leaking. I mean, it continued to leak like that for at least a month, but overnight,” said Jim Hatchett, a resident. “Night before last. It must have busted wide open, because when I came down here, it was gushing like Old Faithful.”

Officials said repairs are expected to be completed by Monday.