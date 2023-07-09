FBI Special Agent in Charge leaves Houston for New York; Discovery Green’s transformation, & more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with FBI Houston Special Agent James Smith, who recently announced he will be transferring to the New York Field Office.

We look back at how Discovery Green came to be one of the most beautiful parks in downtown Houston, and plans for the future.

This week’s ‘Evidence Room’ episode looks back at the story of Clara Harris, who was convicted 20 years ago for killing her husband.

FBI Houston Special Agent leaving for New York

James Smith, Houston FBI Special Agent in Charge (KPRC)

Saying it was a position he was not looking for but could not pass up, Houston FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith has accepted the position of Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office.

Smith is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says he leaves Houston knowing the FBI has made a dent in Houston crime. but that he is not satisfied.

“I’m always pushing to go further because I believe, yes we’ve accomplished some goals”, he said. “But I think there’s a long way we have to go to bring it (crime) down even further. We’re making significant progress with our partners. Every day we’re making arrests that you just don’t know about because of the nature of our business. We cannot come out every day and talk about what we’re doing but we’re making a lot of arrests here in the Houston area.”

Watch this week’s program to hear more about what still has to be done in Houston and the FBI operation that stands out among many he’s been a part of during his stint in Houston.

Discovery Green: Before, After, and Now.

Barry Mandel, former president of Discovery Green, Kathryn Lott, President, Discovery Green (KPRC)

It is now known as one of the best man-made urban parks in America.

What started as mostly a parking lot in 2002 was turned into Discovery Green as a result of a unique public-private partnership that focused on efforts to preserve green space and provide a place of gathering for many occasions.

“It’s the difference in the quiet solitude moments of folks in the park with kids, and these huge events like the NCAA and the Super Bowl and thing like that, said Barry Mandel, who retired as Discovery Green President at the end of June.

Discovery Green BEFORE:

The 12 acre site where Discovery Green now sits prior to development in 2002. (KPRC-Discovery Green)

Discovery Green AFTER:

Completed Discovery Green (KPRC-Discovery Green)

Kathryn Lott took over as President of Discovery Green the first week in July and says the park has done amazing things so far, but there is always room to grow.

“In order to keep the park as relevant as it is, I do think we’re looking at more technology and innovation as far as programming and especially as A.I. comes more into our world and technology really takes hold, Houston’s just perfect.”

See the full interview on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

The Clara Harris story on “The Evidence Room”

The Evidence Room Docuseries on KPRC2+Livestream Wednesday will focus on the Clara Harris story. (KPRC)

Clara Harris was convicted 20 years ago for killing her husband, a case that grabbed the headlines in Southeast Texas from the arrest to her conviction.

Now 20 years later, Harris has done her time and been released from prison and parole.

Wednesday on the “Evidence Room” KPRC 2 Investigates’ Amy Davis features the Clara Harris story, then and now.

“I thought I knew all the details,” Davis said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. “Then sitting down and talking with her... some of the things she shared with me were things that she wanted people to know that she didn’t think ever really came out in the media.” This is one episode you don’t want to miss! Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on the KPRC 2+Livestream.

Clara Harris as she walked to a court hearing as she was being tried for murder in 2003 (KPRC)

