Deputy constable hospitalized after being assaulted by suspect being arrested for allegedly bringing gun into Splashtown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said a deputy constable has been taken to a hospital after being assaulted by a suspect who was being arrested.

It happened at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway.

According to the constable’s office, the suspect was being arrested for bringing a gun into the water park when he assaulted the deputy constable.

The constable’s office said the suspect was also transported to a hospital with deputy constables accompanying him. It is not known what the extent of the injuries to either the suspect or deputy constable is at this time.