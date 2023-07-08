Spencer Solves It: Helping woman get her service dog and cat back after 7 months

They are beautiful and precious and their names are Lola and Joseph, a tiny, black chihuahua and a black, Maine coon cat. But to Carlo Powe, they are literally everything!

”This is my family. I don’t have brothers and sisters, I don’t have parents. Lola and Joseph are my kids, they are my family and I’m afraid I’m never going to see them again,” Carlo said.

The problem is Carlo hasn’t seen her dog or cat in seven months, not since the day she was evicted from her Houston home and thrown out in the street with all of her belongings.

”I wound up being evicted and from that eviction I was just in a tailspin,” Carlo said.

At the time, Carlos, who suffers from PTSD, depression and severe anxiety, wound up in a mental hospital, and at that point a friend of hers offered to take both Lola and Joseph and care for them until she was settled again.

But over the next several months, a rift developed between the two women, there were text messages sent, messages of hurt and pain, but no mutual agreement was ever reached on how to get the animals back to Carlo. Nothing, both women that is would agree to.

Finally, after months of heartbreak and sadness, Carlo contacted the Spencer Solves It Team for help.

”Please help me get them back, go get them for me. Whatever it takes, please, this is so painful,” Carlo said.

So with that, I met with the woman who’s been caring for Lola and Joseph and has been doing a very good job at caring for them.

And, after a long discussion with both women, I have brokered an arrangement.

One that will bring Lola and Joseph back home to Carlo once again.

Next Monday, July 10th, I will personally be picking up Carlo’s pets and returning them once and for all to her.

We hope you will join us Monday evening at 6:00 when the reunion will take place.

Carlo has told me, she can’t believe this is really going to happen.

That’s next Monday on KPRC 2 News.