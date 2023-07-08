Driver involved in planned drive-by shooting that left 19-year-old killed sentenced to 30 years in prison

HOUSTON – A man is sentenced to 30 years in jail in connection with a planned drive-by shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in Acres Homes back in 2018, the Harris County District Attorney’s office said.

Angelo Alexander Perez, 23, was convicted of murder after seven days of trial.

“Planning and carrying out a drive-by shooting is premeditated gun violence that often ends, like this, in a devastating loss of life,” said Harris County DA Kim Ogg said. “Using a gun to settle a score is never acceptable.”

According to the DA’s Office, Perez was driving his brother’s girlfriend’s white Chrysler 300 sedan just after midnight on May 7, 2018.

Perez, and another man who has yet to be identified, had planned to fight a group of young men they knew from their area around Acres Homes.

That fight did not happen. Meanwhile, Juarez and several other people were in the driveway of a home in the 2000 block of Barnsley, north of Acres Homes.

Perez drove the sedan through the neighborhood several times and, during the last pass, shots were fired over the roof of the Chrysler from the passenger side, striking and killing Juarez. Perez, who drove the vehicle, fled the scene.

Homicide investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and eventually arrested Perez in connection with the crime.

Any additional information in this case is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.