Authorities investigating outbreak of Legionella in Fulshear’s Bonterra Community

Legionella colonies illuminated using ultraviolet light, cultured on an agar plate, 2005. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

FULSHEAR, Texas – Fort Bend County Health and Human Services (FBCHHS) is investigating a recent outbreak of Legionella in a neighborhood in Fulshear.

According to FBCHHS, they were notified of a potential outbreak on June 22 in the Bonterra Community and began an active investigation. There are currently four cases and three probable cases of legionellosis they believe are linked to people who have used the facilities at the Bonterra Clubhouse.

“The Bonterra Clubhouse facilities will remain closed while the on-site inspections and investigations continue in order to mitigate potential health risks associated with this localized outbreak,” FBCHHS said.

Signs and symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease can include cough, muscle aches, fever, shortness of breath, and headache.

“We urge residents who may feel ill with any of the symptoms consistent with legionellosis, to please consult a health care provider immediately and provide them with the information regarding the exposure so they will test appropriately,” FBCHHS said.