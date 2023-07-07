Woman, 2 children hospitalized after crash on Airline Drive in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Airline Drive is shutdown between West Road and McFarland Road after a major crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two children were also in the crash.

@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a major crash. Three vehicles involved; two children possibly unrestrained. An adult female, and a 4 & 6 yr old have been transported to a hospital, unknown conditions. Airline is shut down btwn McFarland & West Rd. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Bzudq23fIW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 7, 2023

A woman and a four and six year old child were all taken to the hospital. There conditions are unknown at this time.

According to Sgt. Steven Jumbo with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a dark colored Camaro was traveling northbound on Airline Drive. At the same time a white Mini Cooper was stopped at the stop sign at McFarland Drive and Airline. The Mini Cooper entered the intersection and was t-boned by the Camaro.

Jumbo said there were three people inside the Mini Cooper. A woman with two young children whom were all transported to the hospital. The driver of the Camaro had minor injuries and is in stable condition. Authorities said he showed no signs of intoxication.

Jumbo said the children, ages three and five, are in critical but stable condition. The woman is in stable condition.

Jumbo said the children were restrained in the car, but not properly.