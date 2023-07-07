18-year-old charged in fatal shooting of rideshare driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a rideshare driver which happened in May in southwest Houston.

Charles Anthony Hudson, 18, is charged with capital murder in the death of Hector Torres, 43.

The shooting happened on May 27 in the 2900 block of Trail Lake Drive. Officers were called to a robbery at the location and found Torres unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Torres dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Torres was employed as a rideshare driver and was shot during a robbery. His vehicle was stolen during the robbery and later found nearby.

Further investigation identified Hudson as the suspect in this case. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged.